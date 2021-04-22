The Future Career Academy hosting job fair for high school seniors

There is a job fair scheduled for graduating high school seniors on Thursday.

The Future Career Academy in Plant City is hosting a "Future Fair" virtual hiring event. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The first seven hours are just dedicated to seniors. The final two hours are open to the general public.

More than 50 companies will be taking part.

Those interested in signing up can head over to the Future Career Academy website.

