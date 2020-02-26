The great search for great seafood

One of the many keys to a successful marriage is having a shared passion. For Bob and Lyn Riley, of Zephyrhills, it's seafood.

They have been traveling and searching for the best seafood around.

“Bob’s originally from Tampa, but we moved from Nashville about five years ago. We got motorcycles and started traveling the roads around Dade City and Zephyrhills area,” Lyn explained.

The Great Catch, located on 5039 1st Steet in Zephyrhills, has shared its passion for seafood with Bob and Lyn but their favorite part is how close it is to them.

Bob and Lyn both explained, “That’s what is amazing to us, it’s in our own backyard.”

“If you had water out there you would say you expect it, but you don’t expect this quality here and that’s what is so great about it here,” Bob added.

The couple has traveled up and down the coast, trying countless seafood locations in dozens of waterside towns but the best is in their own town of Zephyrhills, making The Great Catch this week’s Bay Area Best.

The Great Catch is open:

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

LINK: For more information please visit https://www.thegreatcatchseafood.com.