The health benefits of ‘black vinegar’

Vinegar may be the most versatile product in kitchen pantries.

"What I love about vinegar, in general, is that it’s very, very low calorie so it's a very good way to add flavor our foods without adding a lot of calories," said registered dietitian, Sarah Krieger.

However, there's one type of vinegar sold in specialty markets and online that's been gaining attention in the health community: black vinegar.

"It's very popular in Asian countries, Chinese cultures, Thai food," said Krieger.

It looks similar to soy sauce.

"Vinegar is a fermented food. When we talk about black vinegar, it's actually fermented rice," said Krieger.

It's not as sweet as a balsamic.

"Balsamic is a little bit darker. Black vinegar is even more concentrated," she explained.

And that's a good thing.

"The more concentrated a fruit or vegetable the more antioxidants it can have in it," said Krieger.

It could be worth a try.

"It can't hurt to add flavor and antioxidants to our meals," said Krieger.

