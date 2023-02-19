The Hillsborough County Pet Rescue Center has an alternative to adopting

Ever wonder whether a pet is right for your family, but making a lifetime commitment is too much?

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center suggests becoming a foster parent to the animal instead.

The foster program is a great way to expose your family to the responsibility of pet ownership with a planned beginning and ending.

It also allows for getting some dog love over a long weekend without the need of leaving the pooch at home during the work week.

"We currently see anywhere from 200 to 300 dogs on a daily basis here at our shelter as well as close to 100 cats. So we are full," said Chelsea Waldeck. She is the Senior Supervisor of Volunteer Services for the Pet Resource Center.

Foster families help out the staff in more ways than one.

"Anytime we can get these animals out of the shelter for any length of time is super beneficial to us," admitted Waldeck, "We definitely see a difference in those animals... they're usually more outgoing, they're more comfortable around new people, so they do much better on their meet-and-greets."

That helps make those dogs and cats more adoptable because they are more comfortable with different people.

"Anytime a foster takes our animal we ask for a report card," said Waldeck, "Any kind of information we can add to their profile."

Those profiles let potential owners know whether an animal loves riding in the car, playing at the dog park, or sleeping on the couch.

If keeping the animal overnight is not something you had considered, the Pet Resource Center will let you foster a pet for just a day trip.

"If you have a weekend, or just those day trips, so you can go anywhere from a day all the way up to two years, whatever kinda of works best for your schedule," said Waldeck.

If you are worried that you can't foster an animal because you don't have animal 'stuff,' don't worry; they've got you covered.

"Anytime you sign up to foster, even if it's just for a day we will provide you everything you need for that animal," shared Waldeck.

While you might think that fostering is right for you, Waldeck admitted that it's really best for them.

"It just touches our hearts when we see these animals, and they're so excited to go out with their fosters for a day.... When they come back they usually have these huge grins on their face..."

To learn more about the foster pet program at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center click here.



