The Humane Society of Tampa Bay's new animal facility will also be used as a hurricane shelter

Puppies and kitties, dogs and cats, are all, looking for their forever home -- and a new facility at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay promises to help save even more, according to the shelter.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay offers many services for homeless animals. There are adoption programs, affordable veterinary services, and volunteer opportunities, which are all essential for keeping animals across Tampa Bay healthy and well.

A recent donation by the DeBartolo Family Foundation gave the shelter the opportunity to build a brand-new building that is projecting to save up to 4,000 more animals a year. The shelter is expecting to open it in October.

It will also be used as a hurricane shelter that will be able to withstand Category 4 hurricane-force winds.

“We will be able to help out other shelters when they have to evacuate then come here," according to the organization. "People that are disabled, they will be able to drop their pets off and have a safe place while they are in shelter themselves.”

Normally, the Humane Society has volunteers who come daily but because of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the society has been short on volunteers.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is open 7 days a week and is looking for volunteers daily.

LINK: For more information, please visit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's website.