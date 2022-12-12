'The Kind Mouse' founder finds passion in helping feed hungry children in Pinellas County

In this season of giving, a lot of school kids can give thanks to a woman with a passion to help them. Volunteers come together every week to feed hungry children in Pinellas County schools.

Gina Wilkins, the founder of The Kind Mouse, said they are feeding 2,900 children a week for the holidays. Wilkins, a draftsman by trade, drew up plans to help struggling families.

"It's the best thing ever. I thought that architecture was the coolest thing, but no way. This is the best there ever was," Wilkins said.

WHAT'S RIGHT: 6,000 Tampa Bay area students given the gift music with annual Steinbrenner Christmas Concerts

The Kind Mouse is a food pantry that packs nutritious snacks for students to take home.

"I just think it's the most amazing thing," said Wilkins." We call it the mouse magic. We've been so blessed here. Our community has helped us. We have the most beautiful volunteers."

She started her non-profit after facing her own difficulties. She lost her job in 2011 because of a bad economy, and that's when she learned there were children going to school hungry.

MORE: Bay Area non-profits give meals, gifts to military families

"And little did I know that we would be feeding so many children. And now after 10 years, we have 780,000 little tummies filled," Wilkins said.

Steve Hodges has been delivering meals to children for six years.

"The concept of feeding kids was very appealing. And we all know that if you're hungry, you can't learn," he said.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay area non-profit helps lift foster families spirits for Christmas

For JoAnna Mazzei, it's a labor of love.

"I go home with a good feeling. I really do," she said. "I feel it's my reward for doing a little bit of good, and I just feel blessed. And that's my way of giving back," she said.

Donations and grants fund the organization. In 11 years, The Kind Mouse has given away more than 10,000 pounds of healthy snack bags. For more information, visit www.TheKindMouse.org.