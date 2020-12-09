‘The Masked Singer’ holiday sing-along brings joy ahead of season 4 finale

“The Masked Singer” brought a little holiday cheer with a special sing-along special featuring some of your favorite previously unmasked celebrity contestants from season 4.

While there wasn’t an unmasking, fans rejoiced in some serious holiday good vibes ahead of the show’s season 4 finale on Dec. 16.

With only two episodes left in the season, this special holiday sing-along featured all-new unmasked celebrity performances and some surprise gifts.

Some jolly acts included a nutcracker-themed performance from judge Ken Jeong and festive acts from the remaining finalists.

Be sure not to miss the big reveals on “The Masked Singer” season 4 finale, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

