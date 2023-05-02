'The Pickleball Club' opens new location in Sarasota as sport continues to grow

The sound of a "dink" or a soft and low shot in pickleball is what Brian McCarthy has been waiting for.

"From a dream and an ideal to fruition is very satisfying," he said.

McCarthy is the president and CEO of The Pickleball Club. On Tuesday morning, the club opened its doors off Sarasota Center Boulevard. The complex has 12 indoor courts.

"I saw the tremendous growth potential in the industry, and I am a businessman, so I saw that, and I thought ‘I could marry that with my love for pickle ball and racquet sports,’" said McCarthy.

READ: St. Pete ranks among most ‘pickleball-obsessed’ cities in the U.S.

The private club requires a membership but offers a pro-shop, café, and a place to play the country’s fastest-growing sport in Florida’s elements.

Pickleball continues to grow in Florida

"We did pretty extensive survey in Sarasota and said what do you like and don’t like about pickleball, and the No. 1 was we can’t play a third to half of the time of the year because of rain, humidity, bugs, UV exposure, and everything else," said McCarthy.



McCarthy has 15 clubs planned across the state, including Venice, Pinellas Park and Fort Myers.

For Bob Mabrey, he has played games among those ages 10 to well past 80.



"It’s a sport that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. I can keep getting better and better," said Bob Mabrey. "I like socializing with people. You get whole-body exercise. It’s a win all the way around."

MORE: St. Pete pickleball player reunites with lifeguards who used AED to save his life

Every dink hit on the court lets McCarthy know his dream has come true.

"You can have great ideas and dreams," he said, "but you have to follow through with that and make it happen to bring it into realization, and clearly, we’ve done that."

For more information, click here.