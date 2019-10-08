'The Steamrolla' returns to his Tampa roots ahead of his biggest UFC fight yet

When Matt "The Steamrolla" Frevola steps into the ring for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena on Saturday night, there will be a local connection.

Matt went to the University of Tampa, and he still trains with Matt Arroyo at Gracie Tampa South MMA. His fight on Saturday will be the fight of his career. He'll be on the main card.

Matt Frevola told FOX 13 he's been training for this fight for ten years. He said he trains all the time, making him incredibly disciplined.

"This is what I do," he explained. "This is my profession. What I chose. What I love. I'm lucky to be able to do this all day. Every day."

So, what makes Matt Frevola special? According to Gracie Tampa South's Matt Arroyo, he just doesn't give up.

"He's an athlete," Arroyo explained. "Good at every sport. Comes from a wrestling background. When I think about him, he's a workhorse."

"The Steamrolla" will fight Saturday night in the best shape of his life.

"I'm healthy," he said. "I'm ready. I'm excited."