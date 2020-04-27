Their walk for cancer continues -- 30 minutes at a time

The coronavirus isn’t going to keep one Sarasota couple from their efforts to raise money to fight cancer.

Paul and Laura Zatz, his wife of 60 years, were disappointed when the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life program was suspended this year. They have been participating in the team fundraising event for 20 years and have raised over $600,000 in that time.

They decided to take matters into their own hands. They are walking 30 minutes every day until it adds up to 24 hours, the length of many of the Relay For Life events.

“Our thought is, cancer doesn’t take a postponement, so we’re not,” explained Laura.

Paul survived prostate cancer himself. “This was near and dear to our hearts to try and raise some money to find a cure.”

The couple has already raised over $6,000.

Advertisement

Their efforts coincide with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s Giving Challenge. It’s a 24-hour giving event bringing together more than 700 local nonprofit organizations.

The event starts at noon on Tuesday, April 28 and will match every donation from $25 to $100 until noon on Wednesday, April 29.