There are foods that can help battle common aches and pains

Inflammation plays a strong role in the aches and pains so many of us feel daily. It's in everyone's body and some can have more than others.

Registered dietitian Sarah Krieger, with Healthy Lifestyles Tampa Bay, explained to FOX 13 that it isn't always obvious.

"It can actually be oxidative stress that's inside the body, so it can be silent,” she said. “We don't really know it's quite there.”

Krieger said targeting the foods that can cause inflammation isn't so simple. It's not one-size-fits-all, but she says the typical American diet has plenty of foods that are suspect.

"Foods that are high in sugar, high in sodium. Packaged foods that are high in both of those," she explained.

Instead of concentrating on the foods to avoid, Krieger's clients focus on what they should eat.

"I don't tell people not to eat snack foods, ice cream or chips. However, the bulk of your meal should be fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, and lots of water,” she said.

Those are the main staples to an ant-inflammatory, Mediterranean diet.

“Anyone, ages two and up, should be following a Mediterranean diet," Krieger said.

In addition to fruits and veggies, whole grains and lean protein, people should seek out legumes, like beans and peas. Also, eat foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, like walnuts or fatty fish. Omega 3 whole eggs and omega 3 peanut butter are both great options if you don't like fish.

Krieger stresses that everyone's body is different and there is no silver bullet to an inflammation-free life. She says variety is king when it comes to a diet that keeps you healthy and on the move.

