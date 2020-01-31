There are some health rules to play by for those Super Bowl spreads

article

Are you playing host this Sunday with a big spread? Before you start tackling all of the game-day dishes, there are a few rules to play by to make sure you don’t get a penalty for poor food preparations.

First, keep it clean.

It’s a no-brainer, but wash your hands. Also, make sure to wash your cutting boards and countertops after preparing each item.

Cook it well, and to the correct temperature.

This can be tricky for folks making their own wings, but remember, the check should reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.

Next, keep it safe.

Most hosts will place all the game time foods out for guests to munch at their leisure. But, remember, always put cooked food in a refrigerator or freezer within two hours of cooking.

And, what about all those leftovers?

If you and your guests do it right, you won’t have any. If you didn’t get around to eating everything, only keep leftovers in your fridge for three to four days. After that, toss it. If you don’t think you’ll get around to eating it right away, you can always freeze it.

LINK: For more information on food safety on Super Bowl Sunday, head over to the CDC website.

