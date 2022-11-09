‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa

Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?

There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.

The Humane Society of the United States partnered with shelters and rescue organizations all over the country to rehome the dogs, most of which had lived their entire lives in wire kennels. Many of the dogs were sick and/or emaciated and needed rehabilitation.

The beagle "Cowboy" is one of the lucky ones. A Tampa family adopted him from HSTB, and to see him playing in the yard now, you'd never know about his rough start in life. Jordan Rivait said when he first came home, Cowboy didn't act like a typical puppy.

"When we first picked him, you could tell he'd never been held before," Rivait said. "He was stiff like a board in your arms. He was very timid, very shy. He did not wag his tail, I would say, for the first seven days or so."

At the Envigo facility, Cowboy was just a number. It's tattooed in his left ear. Rivait said he and his wife had no idea about so many beagles used in research, until they adopted him.

"It's a shame these dogs have to go through this, and it's a legal process to test these drugs. There must be another way," Rivait said.

A bill called the FDA Modernization Act is making its way through Congress. Marty Irby of Animal Wellness Action said it would spare millions of animals, like Cowboy, from life in a research lab.

"It simply repeals a 1938 depression-era mandate that requires animal testing for any drug approved by the FDA. It makes that optional, instead of a mandate," said Irby.

Irby said even drugmakers support it, because they must test on animals, whether they need to or not.

"It's a tremendously high failure rate on animal testing, and it's mostly done only because the 1938 law requires that it be done for any drug or vaccine approved by the FDA," said Irby.

Irby said beagles are the dog of choice for research, because they're so sweet-natured and forgiving, despite what's done to them.

"We've seen a lot of these dogs used in experiments where they cut their vocal cords, because they make so much noise and that's only for the purpose of silencing the animal so that those testing on the animal don't have to hear it," Irby said.

The U.S. Senate has already passed the bill, unanimously. Irby expects the same in the U.S. House of Representatives, if it comes to the floor for a vote.

"The only obstacles in front of us now is the long laundry list of items that they want to pass in lame duck session, and we have to keep this at the top of the list," Irby said.

You can help make sure the FDA Modernization Act passes by contacting your members of the House and asking them to urge the Speaker of the House to bring the bill to a vote. You can also contact the Speaker of the House directly. Phone calls are best, followed by emails.

The Capitol Hill switchboard is 202-224-3121.