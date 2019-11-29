There will be over 200 food trucks in Clearwater for the world’s largest food truck rally

While there may still be Thanksgiving leftovers in your fridge, the world’s largest food truck rally is coming to town.

There are 220 food trucks booked, said Jeremy Gomez, the promoter for the event. It’s about 12 more the last time they were in the Bay Area at the Florida State Fairgrounds. This time, the event will take place at Coachman Park on Saturday, November 30 from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, December 1 from noon to 8 p.m.

“We have the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of food trucks and we have the unofficial record for the largest gathering of food trucks,” he told FOX 13 in early November.

The event is pet friendly and admission is free. There is a broad array of food options for vegetarians, pescatarians, and even for those who eat gluten-free or follow the keto diet.

LINK: You can see the full list of food trucks and vendors on the Facebook event.

