'Things will get better,' governor says, insisting schools should reopen amid pandemic

Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on the state’s plan to reopen school campuses this fall, insisting that the risk of spreading COVID-19 through campuses is outweighed by the risk of harm to students’ educations.

“Things will get better when it comes to the coronavirus,” the governor insisted Wednesday in a brief statement about schools.

Earlier this month, state education commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered that all public schools should reopen campuses this fall, despite Florida’s elevated coronavirus spread and death toll.

Since then, most Bay Area districts have asked parents to commit to either an online or on-campus option, and many districts have elected to delay the start of school so that campuses could create individualized COVID-19 response plans.

Hillsborough County’s school board has even gone as far as suggesting the district defy the state’s order and hold classes only online.

Meanwhile, Florida’s teachers association sued Monday to block what they call the “reckless and unsafe reopening” of public school campuses for face-to-face instruction.

But contrary to the opinion of some doctors and experts, Gov. DeSantis claims students are the least likely to catch and transmit the virus. The move to online classes this spring, he said, penalized them disproportionality.

“Florida did better than most states with distance learning, but let’s be honest, it’s a far cry from in-person instruction and it places a tremendous burden on working parents,” DeSantis said.

The governor reiterated his desire that schools offer both online and on-campus options this fall, and he endorsed minor delays, when necessary.

“If a school district needs to delay the start of the school year for a few weeks so everything will be in good shape, have at it,” DeSantis said.

“We can best fight the virus by having a healthy functioning society,” he added. “Let’s not let fear get the best of us and harm our children in the process. We must stay strong for we will succeed.”

Status of Bay Area school districts:

Hillsborough: Superintendent Addison Davis recommended a two-week delay, pending approval from school board on July 23.

Pinellas: Superintendent Mike Grego recommended school year start August 24. The school board will vote next week.

Polk: Start of school delayed by two weeks until August 24.

Sarasota: Board voted to delay start of school to August 31, but still need approval from the state.

Manatee: Start of school delayed one week until Aug. 17.

Pasco: Start of school delayed until August 24.

Hernando: Start of school delayed until August 31.

Citrus: Start of school delayed until August 24.

Hardee: No change; school starts August 10.

Highlands: No change; school starts August 11

DeSoto: No change; school starts August 10.