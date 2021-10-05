Third-generation butcher brings home the bacon in west Tampa

The Boozy Pig butcher shop brings grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pork from farms in Brooksville to customers in west Tampa.

Bringing in the proteins whole allows The Boozy Pig to do all the butchery on site.

"It’s an advantage and a teaching point with our customers. Most consumers are only familiar with the cuts available at the grocery store," explained co-owner Andrew Tambuzzo.

Andrew is a third-generation butcher in Tampa. His grandfather owned a grocery shop in Ybor City in the 1940’s where he would make his own sausage.

"It’s a recipe that eventually got passed down to me and my family," he said.

When Andrew was a young boy, his grandfather taught him the skills he still uses today.

"It was kind of instilled in me at an early age how to cut meat and make sausage. Those memories are still what I start out with when I’m working with something new."

The Italian sausage is one of the most popular items in The Boozy Pig. They also smoke and cure their own bacon on site. The shop also offers plenty of smoked, ready-to-eat items like jerky, smoked snack sticks, lunch meats, and salami.

The Boozy Pig is much more than a butcher shop. They have a restaurant on site that incorporates many of their meats into the menu.

INFO:

Advertisement

The Boozy Pig is located at 3255 West Cypress Street in Tampa. The butcher shop and the restaurant are both open Wednesday through Sunday.

