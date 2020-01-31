Third rabid raccoon leads to rabies alert extension in Polk County

article

The Polk County Department of Health is extending a rabies alert after discovering another rabid raccoon.

It is the third rabid raccoon that has been identified in the last few months.

The first alert, issued back in November, which targeted Bartow and Laughlin, was about to run out.

“When we see an increased number of animals testing positive in a very short space of time, we extend that period, we extend that alert, so the public can be aware,” said Dr. Liza Kaublalsingh, an epidemiologist with the Polk Department of Health.

The new alert, which ends in about two months, also includes the Lakeland Highlands area.

It is the result of a dog coming in contact with a rabid raccoon on North Galloway Road in Lakeland about two weeks ago.

The Husky Sheppard mix had a confrontation with a rabid raccoon hiding under her dog house.

Since the dog was vaccinated, she is being quarantined, but likely will be fine. Domestic animals that contract rabies have to be euthanized because there is no cure.

Health officials are reminding people to make sure their pets are vaccinated, and to steer clear of wild animals, especially if they are acting strangely.

