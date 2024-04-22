Third teen charged after deadly St. Pete shooting, police say

St. Petersburg detectives arrested and charged a third teen they say is connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday.

According to police, 16-year-old Randy Reynolds was charged with first degree felony murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

PREVIOUS: 2 teens charged with murder after St. Petersburg shooting: Police

On Saturday around 1:18 p.m., investigators say three men approached 21-year-old Marcus Rivers while he was in his car at the intersection of 80th Avenue Northeast and Riverside Drive Northeast.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Rivers was shot and killed.

Tyvion Royal, 17, was also injured and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to law enforcement. The St. Petersburg Police Department says Royal was charged with first degree felony murder, armed robbery, and delinquent in possession of firearm.

Detectives say they also arrested and charged 16-year-old Samarion Douglas with first degree felony murder and armed robbery on Saturday.

According to SPPD, the suspects and victim knew each other and the incident appeared to be drug-related.

