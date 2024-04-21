Expand / Collapse search

2 teens charged with murder after St. Petersburg shooting: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 21, 2024 1:11pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials say a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested after a shooting in St. Petersburg left one man dead on Saturday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100-BLK of 80th Avenue Northeast around 1:18 p.m.

Detectives say 21-year-old Marcus Rivers was found dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that three men approached Rivers while he was in his car.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, shots were fired. Rivers was killed while the 17-year-old, identified as Tyvion Royal, was injured. Police say the Royal was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront St Petersburg hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

According to officers, Royal was charged with first degree felony murder, armed robbery, and delinquent in possession of firearm.

A second 16-year-old suspect, identified as Samarion Douglas, was later arrested and charged with first degree felony murder and armed robbery, according to officials. Detectives say they have leads on a third suspect and are pursuing them.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to SPPD.

