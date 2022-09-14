This weekend: Authors showcase Black stories through historical fiction writing

A woman and her aunt share a bloodline, but not much else until their stories collide in a new novel by Denny S. Bryce, "In the Face of the Sun."

The woman is on the run from her abusive husband. She and her aunt embark on a cross-country trip where they confront a painful past, affecting lives across generations.

Bryce is making an appearance at Tampa’s Oxford Exchange this Sunday to discuss the book and the African American Literature Book Club, which showcases Black stories through historical fiction writing.

Book cover for "In the Face of the Sun" alongside author Denny S. Bryce

For more information about "In the Face of the Sun," visit https://dennysbryce.com/about/.

For information about this weekend's event at Oxford Exchange, visit https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.