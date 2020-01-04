Thonotosassa woman worried about family in Australia

Deadly wildfires raging in Australia are making it one of the country's most brutal fire seasons they’ve seen in years, with devastation spanning the entire continent as families try to reach their loved ones.

Thonotosassa resident Barbara Buckner has been calling, texting, and Facebook messaging, but still hasn't heard from any of her family members who live in Australia. She knows it can take time to reach people in situations like this because she too has been in a wildfire and lost everything she had when it wiped out her home in California. She’s praying the same doesn’t happen to her family.

“I don’t know what to do I feel helpless. I’ve called everybody. I’ve been on Facebook," Buckner said.

Buckner is desperate for any information.

“I can’t get a hold of anybody I can’t find anybody," Buckner said.

Her cousins and aunts have been all unreachable as bushfires ravage the entire continent.

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, but several are still missing.

Massive flames and heavy smoke is turning the sky red in some parts. Other areas are facing white-hot temperatures. A large suburb is Sydney reached 120 degrees, making it the hottest place on earth.

“Everybody’s praying. Everybody is trying so hard. But I’ve been through it. I lost everything in the Campo fires," Buckner said.

Buckner is a fire victim herself. Her home in California and all her belongings were destroyed, including all of her family photos. Buckner is most concerned about her Aunt Anne, who owns a farm with dozens of animals.

“I’m really concerned about her because I have had no contact with them. No nothing. No one can reach them. She’s a tough lady, but I don’t know how tough she can be with all this fire going around," Buckner said.

A total of 3,600 firefighters are working to get the more than 200 fires under control. The fires have been burning since early September, but continue to grow at a rapid speed.

Buckner prays that her family is safe.

Buckner is finding some comfort in knowing that it can take time to get to a phone. In her case in California, she says it took more than two weeks before FEMA was able to reach her family.



