iMessage appears to be restored after thousands of outages reported

article

iMessage appeared to be working once again after thousands of Apple users across the globe reported outages Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon customers were all reportedly having issues sending text messages on their Apple devices.

Outages for all three mobile carriers, as well as iMessage, began spiking at around 2:40 p.m. PT, Downdetector.com showed.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Apple for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



