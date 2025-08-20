Thousands of students descend on The University of Tampa as move-in week begins

The Brief Move-in week began at UTampa. It's the school’s busiest day. About 2,000 new students will move into one of the campus’ 12 residence halls this week. Classes for almost 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students start on Monday.



Move-in week began Wednesday at The University of Tampa. It is one of the busiest days of the year on campus. On Wednesday alone, approximately 2,000 new students moved into one of 12 residence halls on campus. A total of 5,000 students will be moved in by Sunday.

What we know:

Students are assisted by their friends, family, loved ones and Week of Welcome volunteers.

Freshman Spartans are excited to be living on campus. Olivia Mormann, a UTampa first-year student, said, "I love the campus and I love all the opportunities they have, being around the city and I think it’s beautiful, and I’m excited."

For some, it's a young adult’s first time on their own. Olivia’s mom, Audrey Mormann expressed her emotions, "I’m very sad to have my first two leave the nest."

Classes begin for almost 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students on Monday.

Dig deeper:

UTampa’s Week of Welcome, nicknamed "WOW" takes place during move-in week and the first week of classes. It's designed to help new Spartans transition onto campus. It includes games and events hosted by volunteers to help students meet new friends.

Sofia McGinnis, a ‘WOW’ leader, said, "I just wanted to help with move-in because I had a really great experience with my move-in leaders when I moved in as a Freshman."

Throughout move-in week, ‘WOW’ volunteers are available to help fellow students physically move their belongings into residence halls.

Freshmen or new transfer students typically live in the dorms, including Austin Hall, Brevard Hall, Mckay Hall, Morsani Hall, the Vaughn Center and the Grand Center.

The Grand Center is UTampa’s newest and biggest residence hall. It houses 700 students in triple and double dorm rooms. It opened last year.