Threat of flooding around Myakka River keeps residents on edge ahead of Fred

One of those flood-prone areas is around the Myakka River. Friday night, water levels were OK, but if a storm rolls through, there are concerns the river won't be able to handle a lot of extra water.

Residents who live in that area said they’ll spend the weekend watching the water.

At the nearby Crowley Museum and Nature Center in Old Myakka, cows grazed pastures while volunteer Judy Williams kept an eye on the land. The non-profit sits about a mile away from the back entrance of the Myakka State Park.

"We are going to watch the radar close, make sure the animals are in safe places and everything is shut down," she said.

Last month, Elsa dropped about 10 inches of rain in the area and went straight into the Myakka River.

"The water came up very rapidly and it continued to come up several days after the rain stopped falling," said Williams.

Their prairie land turned into wetlands and part of that flood remains.

"If you have a little, a little and a little more the ground can absorb it. Some of it can run off but when you get it all at once then you have the floods," she said.

In Myakka City, Chief Daniel Cacchiotti with the Myakka City Fire District kept an eye on river levels at Flatford Bridge Friday.

"Everything has come back in this is normal right now for this time of year," he said.

Any fast-moving storm that brings a large downpour, could impact areas once more.

"I would say that if we would get anywhere from 2 to 3 inches on the weekend, we will be in fine shape. If those numbers go up dramatically then that will be some concern for us," said Chief Cacchiotti.

From Myakka City in Manatee County to Old Myakka in Sarasota County, it's the time of year to be prepared and ready for whatever hurricane season will bring.

"They say nothing is a problem if you have a plan if you’re prepared. We will try to do that so it won’t become a problem," said Williams.