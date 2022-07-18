Three arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, Tampa police say

article

Three people have been arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide, police said. One man was killed in a shooting on September 10, 2021 in the 2900 block of North 17th Street.

The Tampa Police Department said 25-year-old Gavin Wolden, 23-year-old Benjamin Smiley, and 23-year-old Israel Montanez were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. The three were arrested for burglary of a conveyance with intent to commit battery and felony murder in the first degree, police said.

Wolden was already in prison when detectives arrested him, and Tampa police said he will face an additional charge for tampering with physical evidence.

Officers said they received a report of shots fired on North 17th Street, and when they arrived on scene back in September, they found the man with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, TPD investigators said.

Detectives said they learned that the suspects and victim all knew each other. When the incident happened, officers said the three suspects started physically assaulting the victim, who was in his vehicle. Eventually, the attack escalated to shots being fired, according to police.

A previous version of this story stated the crime happened in Ybor City, but has since been updated.