Police: Mom, two children found dead in car in Melbourne

A mom and her two three-year-old children were found dead inside their car outside an apartment complex in Melbourne on Sunday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police identified the mother as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County. Her two children were identified as Olivia and Adam Dryer, both aged three, according to a news release.

Investigators said it appears that the family had been living out of their vehicle for some time along Florida's eastern coast.

Cause of death was not immediately released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

All three were found on Sunday night in the vehicle at the Manatee Cove Apartments, 746 Madelyn Way. Police were initially called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Investigators were back out at the apartment complex on Monday.

Tyler Bates said he came home around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, which would have been minutes before Melbourne police made the gruesome discovery.

"I didn’t see anything," Bates said.

He described the small apartment community as typically pretty quiet and family friendly.

"A lot of kids play out here in the days and weekends. Just had spring break, ice cream truck came through, kids in the pool playing all the time. We do have the occasional crazy things happen," said Bates. "I don’t know if they lived here or anything. They could have just parked over here."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6371 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

