Three brothers build booming World Cup jersey business

The Brief Three brothers are expanding their vintage soccer jersey business, Golden Era Kits, during a pop-up event in St. Petersburg. The Florida-based company features a massive collection of more than 7,000 carefully restored and authenticated sports jerseys. While traveling across the country to follow the tournament, the owners aim to eventually open a permanent storefront.



A trio of brothers turned their lifelong passion for soccer into a thriving mobile business as fans gather across Florida to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

Fans swarm St. Petersburg pop-up

What we know:

Crowds packed Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill to watch the United States men's national team compete against Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the match, a unique jersey showcase drawn from international soccer history captivated both casual onlookers and die-hard fans.

Local supporter Matt Sprinkle praised the vibrant tournament atmosphere, calling the setup magic and emphasizing the importance of supporting independent creators. The business, Golden Era Kits, was founded by Thomas, Bautista and Mateo Tapper, three Orlando residents originally born in Argentina.

Brothers authenticate rare retro jerseys

What they're saying:

Co-owner Thomas Tapper explained that their main focus centers on sourcing rare retro apparel from various resellers before carefully repairing the garments. The concept originally began as a simple passion project that the brothers first tested at a local farmer's market.

Massive soccer collection expands rapidly

By the numbers:

The growing business now boasts an impressive inventory of more than 7,000 unique items spanning multiple eras of global athletic history. Soccer fan Jakob Parks noted that seeing iconic gear from legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo immediately grabbed his attention.

Family travels across the United States

Big picture view:

The brothers have turned the World Cup into an opportunity to bring their pop-up shop to fans across Florida, including St. Petersburg. Mateo Tapper says the tournament is introducing more people to soccer.

"There's a lot of neutrals. They didn't know anything about soccer," he said. "They're learning so much. They are getting into it."

The international tournament also prompted the family to travel via RV to group stage matches hosted in Dallas and Kansas City. Mateo Tapper described the cross-country journey as a beautiful experience, noting that the sport successfully unites diverse groups of global fans.