Three children inside home while mother was shot to death: Lakeland police

Lakeland police hope someone will help find the person responsible for the death of a 25-year-old mother of three children under the age of 8.

The victim was found shot to death inside a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue Sunday after neighbors called to report gunshots around 9 p.m.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Her three young children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but it's unclear whether they witnessed their mother's murder.

Police said the children were not injured and are now being cared for by family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hathcock with the Lakeland Police Department at tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net or 863-834-6975.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.