Three dead, dozens test positive for COVID-19 at Seminole nursing home

By
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
SEMINOLE, Fla. - Three residents have died from complications due to COVID-19 at a nursing facility in Pinellas County. 

The deaths at Freedom Square Rehabilitation and Nursing Services and Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services were confirmed by county officials Friday.

At least 18 patients at the facilities have been transferred to area hospitals.

New data released Thursday showed a pending crisis at longterm care facilities statewide.

With 60, Pinellas County has the most cases in our area so far. There are nearly 30 cases at Freedom Square alone.

Accordin gto Floridapolitics.com, there are nearly 30 cases at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion between the staff and residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.