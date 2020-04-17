Three dead, dozens test positive for COVID-19 at Seminole nursing home

article

Three residents have died from complications due to COVID-19 at a nursing facility in Pinellas County.

The deaths at Freedom Square Rehabilitation and Nursing Services and Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services were confirmed by county officials Friday.

At least 18 patients at the facilities have been transferred to area hospitals.

RELATED: Pinellas County nursing facility reports dozens of COVID-19 cases

New data released Thursday showed a pending crisis at longterm care facilities statewide.

With 60, Pinellas County has the most cases in our area so far. There are nearly 30 cases at Freedom Square alone.

Advertisement

MORE: Coronavirus cases on the rise in Polk nursing homes

Accordin gto Floridapolitics.com, there are nearly 30 cases at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion between the staff and residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.