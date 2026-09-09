Watch: Boat gets knocked off trailer after crash on I-75 in Pasco County

The Brief A boat went flying off its trailer during an unusual crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an Acura SUV failed to navigate a curve, crossing into traffic and hitting a Chevrolet truck towing the boat. Video captured the boat being ejected and dragged along the highway, but troopers reported no injuries from either vehicle.



A boat was sent flying off a trailer after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County Monday evening — and the unusual collision was caught on camera.

Pasco I-75 boat crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Blanton Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP video shows an Acura SUV entering the interstate from Blanton Road before appearing to cross into the outside lane, where it hit a boat being towed by a Chevrolet truck. The crash sent the boat flying and knocked it off the trailer.

Caught on camera

The backstory:

According to FHP, the 43-year-old Summerfield man driving the Acura failed to navigate a curve at the bottom of the entrance ramp before hitting the truck, which was driven by a 66-year-old Tarpon Springs man.

The boat was ejected from the trailer and dragged along the highway before coming to a stop, FHP said.

The video shows the boat being pulled several feet along the interstate before the vehicles were able to stop.

No injuries reported

Despite the dramatic crash, neither driver nor any passengers in either vehicle were injured, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Driver crash investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said if the driver of the Acura faces any traffic citations or criminal charges related to the crash.