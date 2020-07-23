Three pedestrians struck in Polk County hit-and-run crash; detectives search for driver

article

Three people are recovering after they were hit inside a gated community in eastern Polk County.

On Wednesday night, the crash occurred around 9:51 p.m. in the Cypress Point subdivision in the Loughman area, just off of Old Lake Wilson Road. Detectives said all three pedestrians were taken to a hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Polk County investigators said the vehicle that hit them took off, and detectives say they are trying to gather information about the driver and type of vehicle from witnesses.

This is the second hit-and-run crash that the agency is trying to solve. In a separate case, the sheriff's office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lakeland on Tuesday night.

The female victim was hit and dragged by an SUV, and later passed away.

Detectives released surveillance video hoping someone can identify the SUV involved in the hit-and-run.

