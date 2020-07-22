Polk County deputies searching for driver that hit, killed woman before fleeing scene

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit & run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening on Combee Road in Lakeland, just south of the intersection with Old Combee Road.

According to PCSO, the crash was reported at about 8:57 p.m. As deputies and Polk Fire Rescue personnel arrived on the scene, the victim was found in a ditch on the east side of the road, with no pulse.

The identity of the victim is unknown, however, detectives describe her as a white female, who is approximately 50-60 years old.

Detectives said the vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene, but witnesses described it as a green Ford Expedition (possibly 1997-2004 model).

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was walking northbound on Combee Road on the east side of the road. As the northbound Ford approached the intersection with Old Combee Road, it swerved off of the road and subsequently struck the pedestrian.

The woman was dragged by the vehicle before coming to a rest in the ditch about 101-feet from where she was struck, according to PCSO.

Witnesses said that the Ford turned into the Citgo station at 2580 Old Combee Road, and stayed there for a brief period of time. It then fled the scene going west.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The Ford Expedition will likely have some damage to the front driver side as a result of the impact.

Detectives said the crash occurred after sunset, and there are no street lights in the area and the victim was dressed in dark clothing.

If anyone has any information regarding the driver, the Ford Expedition, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, they are asked to call Detective Christello at 863-297-1100, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.