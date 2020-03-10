Three people found dead at Tampa apartment complex

article

Tampa police are investigating the deaths of three people after they were found dead Monday at an apartment.

The death investigation began Monday evening at the Morgan Creek Apartments, located on Madison Green Drive. Police said they were initially responding after receiving a report for a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

When they arrived, they said they found two men and a woman shot to death. They have not been identified.

Investigators said they do not believe it was a random act. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

