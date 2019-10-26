Three people rescued following boat crash in St. Pete Beach

article

Three people were rescued after a boat crashed into a jetty in St. Pete Beach, Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, along with the US Coast Guard, responded to the area of Blind Pass around 9:30 p.m.

Linda Borgia saw the accident happen, telling FOX 13 the high waves and incoming tide flipped the boat.

All three passengers on the boat at the time of the crash were brought to shore, deputies said.