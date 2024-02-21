Celebrating the Strawberry: Three son Farms strawberry milkshake

At family-owned Three Son Farms in Dover, you can pick strawberries, buy some, or enjoy them in some specially made treats.

Including strawberry milkshakes.

"We get picked berries every day. I think we have more quantities of berries in a shake than some people do," said owner Gerald Williams.

There may not be a lot of ingredients, but there's a lot of thought behind what goes in this shake.

ALSO: Celebrating the strawberry: Parkesdale Farm Market strawberry shortcake

It starts with the ice cream.

"We do use 100% dairy. So, it is 10% butterfat. It's very rich", said Janice Williams, the assistant manager.

And the berries are fresh.

"They are straight from the field and that's one thing that customers love", said Williams.

They also add a secret recipe strawberry sauce.

And Janice says it doesn't just create a yummy taste.

"It just produces a smile", said Janice.

Three Son Farms is located at 3830 McIntosh Road in Dover.

