Tickets for 'WrestleMania Week' in Tampa go on sale Friday

It’s been years in the making, but WrestleMania is just around the corner with tickets for several of that week’s events going on sale Friday, December 13.

The presale for tickets started last month, but starting at noon, fans can get tickets to several other events happening at Amalie Arena for WrestleMania 36. This includes tickets to the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, and Monday Night Raw.

WrestleMania itself will be Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster and at ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.


