Tickets to 2023 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale

The sound of racing cars will return to downtown St. Petersburg. Tickets to this year's Firestone Grand Prix are now on sale.

The 19th annual event is set for March 3-5, 2023. The Firestone Grand Prix is traditionally the site of the IndyCar season opener.

The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Pricing starts at $124 for reserved three-day grandstand seats or $65 for general admission for all three days. Tickets are available online at gpstpete.com or by calling 727-898-4639.

Last year was the first time in two years the Grand Prix took place in front of a full crowd, after two years of cancellations and schedule changes due to the pandemic.