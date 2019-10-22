Time for a check-up: Annual Lakeland swan roundup enters 39th year

article

For decades, city officials in Lakeland have rounded up all of the swans on Lake Morton for their veterinary check-up. It’s an annual ritual that has been around for 39 years.

The long-standing tradition continued on a foggy, Tuesday morning. Lakeland Parks and Recreation employees were initially scheduled tol head out on the lake at 8 a.m., but it was delayed due to visibility issues. They are waiting for the visability issues to clear up before they begin corralling the swans in preparation for their check-up the folowing morning.

The swans will then be placed inside large holding pens located on the south-end of Lake Morton. The wellness examinations will be conducted by My Pet’s Animal Hospital, and are scheduled to begin Wednesday 8 a.m. Swans born within the past year will be microchipped, explained city spokesperson, Kevin Cook. The older swans should already be chipped.

"It's almost a right of passage for families to come down and feed the swans," he said. "We do ask that you not give them all white bread. Just like us humans, we like white bread. It makes us a little plump, and we want our swans to be fit."

Lakeland is known to be the home of the beautiful swans. The round-ups first started in 1980, but they’ve been around long before that. In 1957, the first breeding pair were donated by queen Elizabeth. As the flock grew, city officials decided to hold an annual health check-up.

“The Lake Morton swans are a community icon and families have been interacting with the birds for decades,” Bob Donahay, director of Parks & Recreation, said in a statement. “It is very important that our Lakeland flock is doing well so we schedule the Swan Roundup each year with the primary purpose to check on the health of our birds.”

The department includes a budget to care for the domestic swans. Officials said they spend about $10,000 per year to feed and take care of them.

