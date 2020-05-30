Tiny home community built in Thonotosassa

Tiny homes are proving to be more than a fad. A recent survey by The National Association of Home Builders found that more than half of Americans would consider living in a home that’s less than 600 square feet.

And now, Tampa Bay has a brand new tiny home community in Thonotosassa, just minutes from USF. Escape Tampa Bay Village, on Hwy. 301 near Fowler Ave, is now taking appointments for walkthroughs of their 10 units for sale. Homes range from $75,000 to $106,000. Also, monthly lot rental rates range from $400-$600.

Models range from single-story homes with lofts to two-story units with bedrooms on the top floor, which fit a king-size bed. The homes sleep anywhere from 2 to 6 people and most models include full-size appliances.

For more information on Escape Tampa Bay Village, visit their website https://www.escapetampabay.com/.