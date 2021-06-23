FHP: Florida man who killed couple in DUI crash arrested in Mexico after 14 years on the run

article

After nearly 14 years on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested Brian Dale Andrews in Mexico City and brought him back to the United States to faces felony charges stemming from a 2007 double-fatal car crash in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper say Andrews, who was 29 at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol content of 0.315, which is nearly four times the legal limit, when he was involved in a crash that killed Danny and Patricia McCowan.

The crash occurred on June 30, 2007, along US Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park.

Troopers filed charges against Andrews at the time, but say he fled the country to avoid prosecution.

Andrews has been charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspended involving death and one count of DUI property damage.

