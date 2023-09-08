Todd and Julie Chrisley get reduced prison sentences: 'Model incarcerated individuals,' lawyer says

article

Todd and Julie Chrisley will get out of prison earlier than previously expected, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Todd and Julie Chrisley have been model incarcerated individuals and have been compliant with all regulations promulgated by the bureau of prisons," a statement from the Chrisleys' lawyer, Jay Surgent, said.

"In light of same, their prison sentences are now 10 years for Todd and 5 years for Julie. We are pursuing the case vigorously with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal remedies."

The Chrisleys reported to prison Jan. 17.

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven after being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They were originally ordered to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison terms.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley on eighth season of "Chrisley Knows Best" (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In July, Todd claimed through his lawyer he's been "singled out" and that his "celebrity status" has led to prison mistreatment.

"Todd Chrisley was singled out in reference to the non-processing of his Cares Act application," Surgent told Fox News Digital at the time. "Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status.

"The living conditions are horrible, and it was reported to me that there was a poisonous snake that got into Julie's cell area that had to be immobilized and taken out. As of this day, she is sitting in 100-degree temperatures with no air conditioning, and no one seems to care."

Todd additionally detailed the poor prison conditions and claimed there was terrible plumbing and "mold and fungus everywhere."

The couple's children first made allegations of their parents' "inhumane treatment" during an episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley."

"No s---… I don't care if you killed somebody. If you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. Like, that's just ridiculous," Chase Chrisley said while speaking about his parents' "nightmare" environment.

Air conditioning is the least of it. Whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah chimed in.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Fox News Digital at the time safety is one of its "highest priorities" but wouldn't comment on "the conditions of confinement for any specific adult in custody."

Todd and Julie rose to fame with the debut of their reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," in 2014.

The show went off the air in March of this year. However, Fox News Digital has learned a new Chrisley reality television show will be focused on the life of Todd and Julie’s children after their parents’ prison sentences.

"It will be unscripted, and it will be a pivotal next chapter … for Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe and Nanny Faye," Surgent added, mentioning Todd's mother as well.

Todd and Julie share Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17. Chloe is the couple's granddaughter, who is in Savannah's custody while the couple finishes their prison sentence.

