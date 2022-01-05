Tom Brady giving away 2,500 specialty ‘Best Buddies’ license plates to Florida drivers for a good cause

article

The GOAT and a non-profit dedicated to helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are offering a way for Floridians to put the charity on full display.

Last year, drivers in the Sunshine State learned they can order a new specialty license plate that features Tom Brady himself. Drivers are able to obtain a pre-sale voucher for $35, but now, Brady and Best Buddies, the non-profit, will give away 2,500 free vouchers. Those interested can visit bestbuddies.org/tbplate.

Those who miss out on the free voucher opportunity can still purchase it for a good cause. According to Best Buddies, $25 of the $35 will go straight to the organization.

"Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," according to the Best Buddies website.

Florida fisheries license plate gets go-ahead; Disney World and Blue Angels coming soon

Provided by Best Buddies

The organization went on to say that Brady has served as a global ambassador for them for nearly 20 years.

The license plate is one of several that were approved after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation. Other Florida tags include plates for Walt Disney World and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.