Topping Out ceremony at Venice Theatre damaged by Hurricane Ian

The Brief Three years ago, the Venice Theatre sustained major damage from Hurricane Ian. The hurricane left a big hole in the middle of their main stage. Today, a major milestone as the final beam of the Jervey Theatre was lifted into place.



Venice Theatre hosted a Topping Out ceremony to mark a major milestone in the progress to rebuild its Jervey Theatre.

Big picture view:

The final beam of the Jervey Theatre, the highest point of the building, is now in place. A pink crepe myrtle tree was hoisted up, and the crowd cheered to celebrate this moment.

Three years ago, many who attended today’s ceremony rushed to the theatre after Hurricane Ian passed. There were tears and moments of doubt, but within minutes of seeing what happened, all went to work to make sure the theater was reborn.

Kristofer Geddie, Executive Director, Venice Theatre, said "It felt incredible. I didn’t know how it would feel, but it felt like so many emotions from the years of getting to this point. I know we have more work to do, but all that the strength and resilience of we can do this. To have the community behind us to say yes, we will do it. I can’t even tell you how proud of this community I am."

What's next:

There is still a lot of work left to go and money to be raised, but Venice Theatre is getting close to its $25 million Next Act Restoration Campaign goal with just over 80 percent raised.