Tornado sends two trees crashing through Seminole home

A neighborhood in Seminole was hit hard Thursday night by a line of severe storms that produced a tornado. The strong winds uprooted trees and knocked two down onto the same house on Oakdale Terrace.

"Chaos. It was crazy. I've never been through anything like that before," said David Freeman, who lives at the home and said he heard a loud noise shortly after he received a tornado warning on his phone. "Next thing I know, they're screaming that the bedroom is collapsed."

Freeman said his stepfather was asleep in bed when a tree crashed through the roof and briefly pinned him.

"He says he heard something, turned over and next thing he knows he was crawling out of the bedroom," Freeman recalled.

All seven people living there made it out to safety.

Frame from SkyTower Radar shows the tornado over Pinellas County.

The National Weather Service confirmed a EF-0 tornado began in the Seminole area and moved through part of Pinellas County.

"It was a really scary night. I really have not slept since it happened," said Dawn Sims, who lives across from Freeman.

Freeman's next-door neighbor, Bob Yocklin, said he's glad he took the warning seriously.

The view from SkyFOX, not long after sunrise.

"I've been through a tornado before, like 25 years ago, so I grab my wife and the kids, my daughter was sleeping, so I took them in the bathroom. Got them in the tub," he said. "If you hear a warning, tornado, bad weather, just take cover just to be safe."

Freeman said he and his family have a place to stay for now and his landlord is helping his family find a permanent home.