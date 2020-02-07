NWS confirms tornado touched down in Pinellas County

article

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pinellas County Thursday night as a line of strong storms made its way through the Tampa Bay area.

The NWS damage survey said the tornado had an EF-0 rating with estimated peak winds of 85 mph.

The tornado touched down at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Oakdale Terrace in Seminole, and stayed on the ground for just over 9 miles as it made its way east-northeast before ending 10 minutes later in Pinellas Park.

Courtesy Chris Ellington

The National Weather Service said the tornado knocked down and uprooted trees, ripped numerous carports off of homes, and caused a crane to collapse onto I-275.

One person was injured after a tree landed on a home.