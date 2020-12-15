Toronto Raptors to allow limited number of fans at Amalie Arena games

article

The Toronto Raptors will allow a limited number of fans to attend home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena, the team announced Tuesday.

Fewer than 3,200 seats will be made available for pre-season games, beginning with the Miami Heat on Dec. 18, while up to 3,800 fans will be able to attend regular-season games.

The team says no floor seats will be sold, and no seats will be available within 30 feet of the court.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Raptors have made Tampa their temporary home to begin the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.