Town ‘n’ Country residents cleaning up after Hurricane Helene: 'It was just a surreal experience'

Town ‘n’ Country residents said Hurricane Helene’s storm surge – coupled with the tides – brought water into their neighborhood so fast, flooding their homes and roads to levels many had never seen before.

"My pets are okay and everything. We got like 18 inches of water in the house. We're not nearly as bad as North Carolina or any place like that," resident Virginia Lopez said. "But it was just a surreal experience."

Several residents had to be rescued by emergency crews during the storm last week.

READ: Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 12 in Pinellas County

This week, residents have been piling up a devastating amount of their belongings onto the curbs outside their homes. Some are marking their damaged furniture with spray paint to prevent people from taking it before insurance adjusters can see it first.

Residents, including Lopez, are trying to maintain a positive attitude.

"To be honest, I was going through all of my old stuff and trying to get rid of what I could, and Hurricane Helene just hurried me up, I guess," Lopez said.

Lopez and other residents showed up to the county’s comfort station at Sandy Perrone Park where staff loaded up tarps, water, emergency food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies in peoples’ vehicles on Wednesday.

READ: Amid damage to hotels and restaurants employees hope to return to work after Hurricane Helene

In several cases, people told FOX 13 they were grabbing supplies for their neighbors, especially those who no longer had working vehicles.

The county has identified Town ‘n’ Country as a debris collection priority area. Officials told FOX 13 the debris cleanup process in this area has already begun.

"Hillsborough County will be utilizing contractors and county forces to collect construction and demolition debris generated by flooding in Town ‘n’ Country. These collection efforts started yesterday and may take up to 60 days to complete," a county spokesperson said Wednesday.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: