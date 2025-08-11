TPA announces completion of Red Express Curbside as expansion plans continue

The Brief Tampa International Airport continues with its expansion plans. The airport held a ribbon-cutting for its Red Express Curbside on Monday. The Red Express Curbside completes Phase Two of TPA's master plan.



Tampa International Airport marked a milestone in its overall expansion plans on Monday by announcing the completion of its Red Express Curbside.

The new express lanes mirror the Blue Express Curbside, which opened in 2021.

"Less than four years after the Blue Express curbs opened, we see that about half of our guests flying on blue side airlines use them," TPA CEO Michael Stephens said.

By the numbers:

Airport officials say that in the month of June, 46.5% of travelers used the Blue Express Curbsides.

The Red Express Curbside is a 65,000-square-foot space with four new arrival lanes and four departure lanes.

"This will be increasingly important as we continue to grow, along with the entire Tampa Bay region."

The express lanes allow people who are traveling with electronic boarding passes to bypass ticketing and baggage claim.

"All of that space will double our traffic capacity on the red side," Stephens said.

The Red Express Curbside opens to the public on Tuesday.

The completion of these express lanes marks the end of Phase Two of TPA's master plan.

"To start Airside D, we needed to finish these Red Express curbs, which involve massive changes to the original design that was in place when the current TPA first opened in 1971," Stephens said.

The airport broke ground on Airside D in December. The new airside is about a $1.5 billion project.

What's next:

Airport officials say Airside D will allow them to expand to more international travel.

Airside D is expected to raise the airport's capacity by 40%. It will be two levels with 16 new gates, two airline lounges, a new shuttle system and more shopping and dining.

Airside D is expected to be finished in 2028.

