TPA expects nearly 100K travelers to hit the skies ahead of Thanksgiving

Turkey Day travel is in full swing at Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Approximately 80,000 passengers were expected to pass through the airport on Wednesday alone, the day before Thanksgiving.

"This is going to be a very busy period for us," TPA spokesperson Emily Nipps said. "Thanksgiving week is always one of our busiest weeks of the year."

Nipps added that early morning fog on Nov. 27 did not cause any major disruptions to airport operations.

To help everything go more smoothly this holiday season, airport officials are asking passengers to double-check that their bags are free of prohibited items.

"When there are busier times, that's when people start to forget that they have the weapons on them," Nipps shared during a news conference Wednesday. "During Veterans Day, we saw 11 weapons coming to the checkpoints. And that was a surprise for us."

TPA is also reminding passengers about its ongoing construction projects , including the shuttle replacement work that’s happening at Airsides A and C.

Thanksgiving travelers roam through Tampa International Airports main terminal.

"So we only have one shuttle running," Nipps said. "So you want to make sure that you are getting here early enough where you're not going to be stressed out if there's a little bit of a line at the shuttle."

Travel on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, is expected to be much lighter, while some of the largest crowds are expected on Sunday, Dec. 1, and Monday, Dec. 2.

