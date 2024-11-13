Tampa Area airports find many guns in luggage over Veterans Day Weekend: TSA
TAMPA, Fla. - Thirteen loaded firearms were found at airport security checkpoints over the holiday weekend at three Tampa Bay Area airports, according to the TSA.
Firearms were found at Tampa International Airport (TPA), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).
In each instance, TSA officers notified police, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.
The TSA says they found these thirteen guns:
Tampa International Airport (TPA), where all were loaded:
- Taurus 9mm
- Smith & Wesson .45 caliber
- SIG Sauer 9mm
- Taurus 9mm
- Smith & Wesson .380 caliber
- Ruger .22 caliber
- Glock 9mm
- Seecamp .32 caliber
- Ruger .380 caliber
- SIG Sauer 9mm
- Glock 9mm
A gun found at TPA.
A loaded SIG Sauer 9mm firearm was found at Clearwater’s PIE airport, and a loaded ruger .380 caliber firearm was found at Sarasota’s SRQ airport.
The firearm found at SRQ.
