Tampa Area airports find many guns in luggage over Veterans Day Weekend: TSA

Thirteen loaded firearms were found at airport security checkpoints over the holiday weekend at three Tampa Bay Area airports, according to the TSA.

Firearms were found at Tampa International Airport (TPA), St. Pete - Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Sarasota - Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

In each instance, TSA officers notified police, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

The TSA says they found these thirteen guns:

Tampa International Airport (TPA), where all were loaded:

Taurus 9mm

Smith & Wesson .45 caliber

SIG Sauer 9mm

Taurus 9mm

Smith & Wesson .380 caliber

Ruger .22 caliber

Glock 9mm

Seecamp .32 caliber

Ruger .380 caliber

SIG Sauer 9mm

Glock 9mm

A loaded SIG Sauer 9mm firearm was found at Clearwater’s PIE airport, and a loaded ruger .380 caliber firearm was found at Sarasota’s SRQ airport.

